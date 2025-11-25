BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
VAX POISONED PRIME MINISTER HAS CANCER
241 views • 1 day ago

1. The Times Article (Sunday November 23 2025)

https://www.thetimesDOTcom/life-style/health-fitness/article/david-cameron-interview-prostate-cancer-kmtc2zj78

"David Cameron: I had prostate cancer. That’s why I back screening. The former PM’s wife urged him to have the tests that revealed he had cancer. Now he’s calling for a targeted screening programme."


2. David Cameron Tweet (4:20 AM · Mar 2, 2021)

https://x.com/David_Cameron/status/1366725111756251139

"Huge 'thank you' to our brilliant NHS & all the amazing staff & volunteers working on the UK’s deeply impressive vaccine programme. I was proud to have my jab this morning & encourage everyone to take theirs when the call comes - it's crucial we look after ourselves & each other."


3. YouTube Video (Jun 13, 2011)

https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=6VJbFl70Bng

"UK PM David Cameron pledges £814m to vaccinate world's poorest children."

