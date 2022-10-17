Dutch Farmers Forced to Sell for Great Reset, Ghislaine Maxwell Breaks Silence 10.17

Featured Content:
Ryan
Hundreds of Dutch Farmers Face Forced Sale of Land to Uncompromising Government, Potentially Linked to World Economic Forum and Great Reset Agenda https://vigilant.news/2022/10/six-hundred-dutch-farmers-face-forced-sale-of-farms-to-government/
Whistleblowers Claim FBI is Sitting on “Voluminous Evidence” of Biden Family Criminal Conduct in China and Ukraine
https://vigilant.news/2022/10/whistleblowers-claim-fbi-is-sitting-on-voluminous-evidence-of-biden-family-criminal-conduct-in-china-and-ukraine/
Kanye West “Ye” Buys Parler Social Media Platform https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/10/breaking-kanye-west-ye-buys-parler-social-media-platform/
Justin
Ghislaine Maxwell Breaks Silence On Her ‘Special Friendship’ With Bill Clinton
https://conservativebrief.com/ghislaine-maxwell-breaks-silence-on-her-special-friendship-with-bill-clinton-67408/
Child sex-crime epidemic in K-12, one arrest per day so far this year: report
https://justthenews.com/nation/crime/child-sex-crime-epidemic-k-12-one-arrest-day-so-far-year-report
Igor Danchenko Trial Revelations: Team Mueller’s Obstruction
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/igor-danchenko-trial-revelations-team-muellers-obstruction
Rapid
Department Of Justice Recommends Prison Time For Bannon
https://conservativebrief.com/time-67420/
Kari Lake Crushes CNN, Her Opponent And The Democrats In One Shot
https://conservativebrief.com/opponent-67405/
Katie Hobbs Spills Drink, Refuses to Debate or Answer Questions
https://nationalfile.com/katie-hobbs-spills-drink-refuses-to-debate-or-answer-questions/
Durham's Danchenko trial goes to closing arguments, expected final day
https://justthenews.com/government/courts-law/durhams-denchenko-trial-goes-closing-argument-expected-final-day
Atlanta Federal Reserve president investigated for not disclosing certain trading activities
https://justthenews.com/government/federal-agencies/federal-reserve-chief-atlanta-investigated-not-disclosing-trading
Jamaica Drops the Hammer on Music and TV That Normalizes Criminality
https://www.westernjournal.com/jamaica-drops-hammer-music-tv-normalizes-criminality/
BIDEN ECONOMY: Average Americans’ Retirement Accounts Are Down 25% This Year Alone
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/10/biden-economy-average-americans-retirement-accounts-25-year-alone/
Jill Biden Loudly Booed as She Appears on Jumbotron at Eagles Game in Philly
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/10/jill-biden-loudly-booed-appears-jumbotron-eagles-game-philly/
It’s Really Bad – Even State-Run Comedians at Saturday Night Live Make Fun of Sham Jan 6 Committee
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/10/really-bad-even-saturday-night-live-makes-fun-jan-6-committee/
New York Congressional Candidate Running Against Jerry Nadler Stars in Porn Video in Order to Show ‘Sex Positive’ Campaign
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/10/new-york-congressional-candidate-running-jerry-nadler-stars-porn-video-order-show-sex-positive-campaign/
HORROR: Chicago Woman Dismembers Her Elderly Landlord, Puts Body Parts in Freezer After Getting Eviction Notice
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/10/chicago-woman-dismembers-elderly-landlord-puts-body-parts-freezer-getting-eviction-notice/
Red Pope Francis Calls for “New Economic System” that Guarantees “Food, Health, Economic and Social Rights”
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/10/red-pope-francis-calls-new-economic-system-guarantees-food-health-economic-social-rights/
Telegram Content
https://t.me/vigilantnews
Book of the Week
• Profiles in Corruption: Abuse of Power by America's Progressive Elite
https://amzn.to/3rSnISl
DESCRIPTION: In Profiles in Corruption, Schweizer offers a deep-dive investigation into the private finances, and secrets deals of some of America’s top political leaders. And, as usual, he doesn’t disappoint, with never-before-reported revelations that uncover corruption and abuse of power—all backed up by a mountain of corporate documents and legal filings from around the globe. Learn about how they are making sweetheart deals, generating side income, bending the law to their own benefits, using legislation to advance their own interests, and much more.
Our Latest Interviews:
Knowledge Based with Jordan Sather and Justin Deschamps
https://rumble.com/v1nuitq-knowledge-based-with-jordan-sather-and-justin-deschamps.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.