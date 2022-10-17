Dutch Farmers Forced to Sell for Great Reset, Ghislaine Maxwell Breaks Silence 10.17

Featured Content:

Ryan

Hundreds of Dutch Farmers Face Forced Sale of Land to Uncompromising Government, Potentially Linked to World Economic Forum and Great Reset Agenda https://vigilant.news/2022/10/six-hundred-dutch-farmers-face-forced-sale-of-farms-to-government/

Whistleblowers Claim FBI is Sitting on “Voluminous Evidence” of Biden Family Criminal Conduct in China and Ukraine

https://vigilant.news/2022/10/whistleblowers-claim-fbi-is-sitting-on-voluminous-evidence-of-biden-family-criminal-conduct-in-china-and-ukraine/

Kanye West “Ye” Buys Parler Social Media Platform https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/10/breaking-kanye-west-ye-buys-parler-social-media-platform/

Justin

Ghislaine Maxwell Breaks Silence On Her ‘Special Friendship’ With Bill Clinton

https://conservativebrief.com/ghislaine-maxwell-breaks-silence-on-her-special-friendship-with-bill-clinton-67408/

Child sex-crime epidemic in K-12, one arrest per day so far this year: report

https://justthenews.com/nation/crime/child-sex-crime-epidemic-k-12-one-arrest-day-so-far-year-report

Igor Danchenko Trial Revelations: Team Mueller’s Obstruction

https://www.zerohedge.com/political/igor-danchenko-trial-revelations-team-muellers-obstruction

Rapid

Department Of Justice Recommends Prison Time For Bannon

https://conservativebrief.com/time-67420/

Kari Lake Crushes CNN, Her Opponent And The Democrats In One Shot

https://conservativebrief.com/opponent-67405/

Katie Hobbs Spills Drink, Refuses to Debate or Answer Questions

https://nationalfile.com/katie-hobbs-spills-drink-refuses-to-debate-or-answer-questions/

Durham's Danchenko trial goes to closing arguments, expected final day

https://justthenews.com/government/courts-law/durhams-denchenko-trial-goes-closing-argument-expected-final-day

Atlanta Federal Reserve president investigated for not disclosing certain trading activities

https://justthenews.com/government/federal-agencies/federal-reserve-chief-atlanta-investigated-not-disclosing-trading

Jamaica Drops the Hammer on Music and TV That Normalizes Criminality

https://www.westernjournal.com/jamaica-drops-hammer-music-tv-normalizes-criminality/

BIDEN ECONOMY: Average Americans’ Retirement Accounts Are Down 25% This Year Alone

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/10/biden-economy-average-americans-retirement-accounts-25-year-alone/

Jill Biden Loudly Booed as She Appears on Jumbotron at Eagles Game in Philly

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/10/jill-biden-loudly-booed-appears-jumbotron-eagles-game-philly/

It’s Really Bad – Even State-Run Comedians at Saturday Night Live Make Fun of Sham Jan 6 Committee

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/10/really-bad-even-saturday-night-live-makes-fun-jan-6-committee/

New York Congressional Candidate Running Against Jerry Nadler Stars in Porn Video in Order to Show ‘Sex Positive’ Campaign

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/10/new-york-congressional-candidate-running-jerry-nadler-stars-porn-video-order-show-sex-positive-campaign/

HORROR: Chicago Woman Dismembers Her Elderly Landlord, Puts Body Parts in Freezer After Getting Eviction Notice

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/10/chicago-woman-dismembers-elderly-landlord-puts-body-parts-freezer-getting-eviction-notice/

Red Pope Francis Calls for “New Economic System” that Guarantees “Food, Health, Economic and Social Rights”

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/10/red-pope-francis-calls-new-economic-system-guarantees-food-health-economic-social-rights/

Telegram Content

https://t.me/vigilantnews

Book of the Week

• Profiles in Corruption: Abuse of Power by America's Progressive Elite

https://amzn.to/3rSnISl

DESCRIPTION: In Profiles in Corruption, Schweizer offers a deep-dive investigation into the private finances, and secrets deals of some of America’s top political leaders. And, as usual, he doesn’t disappoint, with never-before-reported revelations that uncover corruption and abuse of power—all backed up by a mountain of corporate documents and legal filings from around the globe. Learn about how they are making sweetheart deals, generating side income, bending the law to their own benefits, using legislation to advance their own interests, and much more.

Our Latest Interviews:

Knowledge Based with Jordan Sather and Justin Deschamps

https://rumble.com/v1nuitq-knowledge-based-with-jordan-sather-and-justin-deschamps.html







