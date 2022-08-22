Apollo 20 - First WOMAN on the Moon - William Rutledge august 1976 after failed Apollo 19 mission

“Apollo 20 went to the moon august 16 1976. Destination was Iszak D, southwest of Delporte Crater, farside of the moon.

The mission was soviet-american.

Crew was William Rutledge CDR, former of bell laboratories

, Leona Snyder CSP bell laboratories,

Alexei Leonov, soviet cosmonaut former "Apollo Soyouz" (mission one year earlier).”

first TWO woman on moon is near the end of the video

