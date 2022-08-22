Apollo 20 - First WOMAN on the Moon - William Rutledge august 1976 after failed Apollo 19 mission

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
“Apollo 20 went to the moon august 16 1976. Destination was Iszak D, southwest of Delporte Crater, farside of the moon.
The mission was soviet-american.
Crew was William Rutledge CDR, former of bell laboratories
, Leona Snyder CSP bell laboratories,
Alexei Leonov, soviet cosmonaut former "Apollo Soyouz" (mission one year earlier).”
first TWO woman on moon is near the end of the video