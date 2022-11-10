CRY FOR FREEDOM - Why cyborgs won't save the world

The agenda of the World Economic Forum, explained by Yuval Noah Harari, is to create a new breed of humanoid cyborgs, that will rule over all of humanity.
The plan for a one world government is being pushed as never before, by globalist entities.
With evidence and testimonies from Trump and Hannity, saying that Biden is an imposter.
This film contains the most important message humanity has to hear, in this time.
Download this video here:
https://we.tl/t-l4oXUpyuPr
Let the CRY FOR FREEDOM go around the world.
Learn more here: https://www.stopworldcontrol.com
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.