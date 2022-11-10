CRY FOR FREEDOM - Why cyborgs won't save the world

The agenda of the World Economic Forum, explained by Yuval Noah Harari, is to create a new breed of humanoid cyborgs, that will rule over all of humanity.

The plan for a one world government is being pushed as never before, by globalist entities.

With evidence and testimonies from Trump and Hannity, saying that Biden is an imposter.

This film contains the most important message humanity has to hear, in this time.

Download this video here:

https://we.tl/t-l4oXUpyuPr

Let the CRY FOR FREEDOM go around the world.

Learn more here: https://www.stopworldcontrol.com