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Into the Digital Gulag
American Renaissance
American Renaissance
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16 views • March 22, 2021
Jared Taylor of American Renaissance draws parallels between the treatment of Soviet dissidents and American white advocates. The Soviets locked dissidents in mental hospitals because anyone who was blind to the glories of Communism was obviously insane. Race realists who are blind to the glories of “diversity” are also said to have a mental illness called “hate.” Mr. Taylor laughs at the absurdities of PayPal and Twitter campaigns that attempt to silence racial dissidents in the name of “open dialogue” and “creating and sharing ideas.”

First posted on YouTube on November 21, 2017. American Renaissance was banned from YouTube on June 29, 2020.

Website: https://www.amren.com/
Gab: https://gab.ai/AmRenaissance
Telegram: https://t.me/amrenofficial
Podcast: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/PvE9Fgz40IbM/
Conference Speeches: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oXJDii58nHYl/
Keywords
censorshiptwitterdeplatforminggulagussrjared tayloramerican renaissanceamren
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy