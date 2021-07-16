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Haiti President Jovenel Moise said He Was Going to Expose the Clintons, the Day Before He Was Assassinated.
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161 views • July 16, 2021
Were the Clintons involved in the Assination of Haiti's President Moise? What crimes have the Clintons and the Bushes commited in Haiti? The U.S. Marine Corps held Haiti people as Slaves from 1915-1925. What else has the U.S. done to Haitians>>>
to donate to the Water Relief fund for Klamath, County Oregon or Lassen County, CA. go to Pay Pal and search for Citizens Against Terrorism and donate. It is a tax deductabl donation. Citizens Against Terrorism is a 501(c)3 cheritable organization.
Where to find American Patriot News on video.
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On Google Podcast: Search for: American Patriot News
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to donate to the Water Relief fund for Klamath, County Oregon or Lassen County, CA. go to Pay Pal and search for Citizens Against Terrorism and donate. It is a tax deductabl donation. Citizens Against Terrorism is a 501(c)3 cheritable organization.
Where to find American Patriot News on video.
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/billmoss
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/BSeXR1st.p9zU/
Rumble: Https://rumble.com/c/c-291321
Where to Listen to American Patriot News on Celestial Radio.
Anchor.fm: https://anchor.fm/bill-moss0
Breaker: https://www.breaker-audio/american=patriot=news
On Google Podcast: Search for: American Patriot News
Pocket Cast: https://pca.st/hw7p2U0r
Radio Public:
https://radiopublic.com/American-Patriot-News-GADAV4https://anchor.fm/s/601b68a8/podcast/rss
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/search/American%20Patriot%20News
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