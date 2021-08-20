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THE NARRATIVE IS CRUMBLING. SOMETHING BAD AND BIG IS GOING ON. (MIRRORED)
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1134 views • August 20, 2021
THE NARRATIVE IS CRUMBLING. SOMETHING BAD AND BIG IS GOING ON. (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from Bitchute channel Back To The Light at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/jXfmhulYzIAs/
A call to action and alert from a series of experts and professionals from around the world
https://www.who.int/news/item/12-07-2021-who-issues-new-recommendations-on-human-genome-editing-for-the-advancement-of-public-health?fbclid=IwAR0KPhAtdY3HB76jqr2jYGlT7YQIQ_ALaCM5_tVEOfGBr1ugIUXT1Mevvd4
https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/who-chief-tedros-adhanom-ghebreyesus-may-face-genocide-charges-2fbfz7sff?fbclid=IwAR0Ib34bKng-PsOdFZbOUOQ-SVQMIajwtwjiOxXSfBo5NmC229IjAab_BYM
https://www.who.int/news/item/20-01-2021-who-information-notice-for-ivd-users-2020-05?fbclid=IwAR19f3bFkjLwoELkEStphb6s_YCIY2o7mn6UX_PCGwwpO5Q1AI0G7227AyA
https://www.bitchute.com/video/MrM60cLxM6Gm/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/3WmorKkwfj4c/
LANCET admits - PCR testing is not the appropriate gold standard for evaluating a SARS-CoV-2 public health test.
For 1 year used the wrong methode to test people on covid 19
https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lancet/article/PIIS0140-6736(21)00425-6/fulltext?fbclid=IwAR2GKTiF-4Tjo5B1n_GRPY2sY5lTTO1UNuX1zwvzDQjHF6E8h5Xf75Nn3Sg
https://www.openpetition.eu/petition/online/stop-the-vaccination-certificate-in-the-eu?fbclid=IwAR1gB1sw86mxhEnsoPROfsuoP4WOXDSgGfwCcl6A5ZL74Q8BvjQIsrlMlus
https://www.who.int/bulletin/online_first/BLT.20.265892.pdf?fbclid=IwAR37HSL7jsTqmdb426qAn8XjuFFKtWwTvyAR-5c7mn2s3QydzEzaurEH01s
https://noorchashm.medium.com/a-letter-of-warning-to-fda-and-pfizer-on-the-immunological-danger-of-covid-19-vaccination-in-the-7d17d037982d
https://www.dropbox.com/s/fppjj8ytsknzq3l/WHO%20Change%20of%20the%20definition%20Immunity%20.JPG?dl=0
https://www.who.int/news-room/q-a-detail/herd-immunity-lockdowns-and-covid-19?fbclid=IwAR3_pkM1ZgoVhLEaJoTVWTxJsX_JPtOehnkEylifr_Obh9HYd7_2WIU_cTo
https://www.docdroid.net/aoZfG1E/the-sovereign-independent-june-2011-4th-edition-pdf
https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/eci.13554?fbclid=IwAR2ff36mgB7n0wYKAXwPvwhe8ma11G_3FD_-ZgHU7jvK52Qlkce6zIceqIQ
Is a Mask That Covers the Mouth and Nose Free from Undesirable Side Effects in Everyday Use and Free of Potential Hazards?
https://www.mdpi.com/1660-4601/18/8/4344/htm
Here is a study from Wuhan were they followed up on about 10 million people. It shows that asymptotic positive tested people, tested with PCR test are incapable of spreading the Corona virus.
https://www.nature.com/articles/s41467-020-19802-w?fbclid=IwAR0-RMOGRpCv6f6PLAxTjnw8-hNCLqmilbUFxMi2iSZEAefZem4PVBD_mK4
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33113270/
https://corona-ausschuss.de/
https://www.astridstuckelberger.com/
https://www.gavi.org/
WHO insider Dr. Astrid Stuckelberger- interviewed on Jerm Warfare:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/NpUJRvPWVEHt/
Worse Than the Disease? Reviewing Some Possible Unintended Consequences of the mRNA Vaccines Against COVID-19:
https://ijvtpr.com/index.php/IJVTPR/article/view/23/49
https://www.bitchute.com/video/mwb0kyB8MOAN/
Statement by twenty one of Israel’s most decorated scientists and doctors:
https://www.pecc.org.il/docs/call%20to%20suspend%20vaccination%20eng.pdf?fbclid=IwAR3Afq5Lzh6Q5ObE-oJTd7Kj1W9nfgQ3Px30GHiAXYhR-0LReAlWDb93tLc
WHO whistleblower:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/dhLh1nMyuEOv/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/s8ywf3Y47oZ4/
https://rumble.com/vivkrl-astrid-stuckelberger-who-whistleblower-vaccines-as-a-bioweapon-to-depopulat.html
LESS
Category None
Sensitivity Normal - Content that is suitable for ages 16 and over
Mirrored from Bitchute channel Back To The Light at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/jXfmhulYzIAs/
A call to action and alert from a series of experts and professionals from around the world
https://www.who.int/news/item/12-07-2021-who-issues-new-recommendations-on-human-genome-editing-for-the-advancement-of-public-health?fbclid=IwAR0KPhAtdY3HB76jqr2jYGlT7YQIQ_ALaCM5_tVEOfGBr1ugIUXT1Mevvd4
https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/who-chief-tedros-adhanom-ghebreyesus-may-face-genocide-charges-2fbfz7sff?fbclid=IwAR0Ib34bKng-PsOdFZbOUOQ-SVQMIajwtwjiOxXSfBo5NmC229IjAab_BYM
https://www.who.int/news/item/20-01-2021-who-information-notice-for-ivd-users-2020-05?fbclid=IwAR19f3bFkjLwoELkEStphb6s_YCIY2o7mn6UX_PCGwwpO5Q1AI0G7227AyA
https://www.bitchute.com/video/MrM60cLxM6Gm/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/3WmorKkwfj4c/
LANCET admits - PCR testing is not the appropriate gold standard for evaluating a SARS-CoV-2 public health test.
For 1 year used the wrong methode to test people on covid 19
https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lancet/article/PIIS0140-6736(21)00425-6/fulltext?fbclid=IwAR2GKTiF-4Tjo5B1n_GRPY2sY5lTTO1UNuX1zwvzDQjHF6E8h5Xf75Nn3Sg
https://www.openpetition.eu/petition/online/stop-the-vaccination-certificate-in-the-eu?fbclid=IwAR1gB1sw86mxhEnsoPROfsuoP4WOXDSgGfwCcl6A5ZL74Q8BvjQIsrlMlus
https://www.who.int/bulletin/online_first/BLT.20.265892.pdf?fbclid=IwAR37HSL7jsTqmdb426qAn8XjuFFKtWwTvyAR-5c7mn2s3QydzEzaurEH01s
https://noorchashm.medium.com/a-letter-of-warning-to-fda-and-pfizer-on-the-immunological-danger-of-covid-19-vaccination-in-the-7d17d037982d
https://www.dropbox.com/s/fppjj8ytsknzq3l/WHO%20Change%20of%20the%20definition%20Immunity%20.JPG?dl=0
https://www.who.int/news-room/q-a-detail/herd-immunity-lockdowns-and-covid-19?fbclid=IwAR3_pkM1ZgoVhLEaJoTVWTxJsX_JPtOehnkEylifr_Obh9HYd7_2WIU_cTo
https://www.docdroid.net/aoZfG1E/the-sovereign-independent-june-2011-4th-edition-pdf
https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/eci.13554?fbclid=IwAR2ff36mgB7n0wYKAXwPvwhe8ma11G_3FD_-ZgHU7jvK52Qlkce6zIceqIQ
Is a Mask That Covers the Mouth and Nose Free from Undesirable Side Effects in Everyday Use and Free of Potential Hazards?
https://www.mdpi.com/1660-4601/18/8/4344/htm
Here is a study from Wuhan were they followed up on about 10 million people. It shows that asymptotic positive tested people, tested with PCR test are incapable of spreading the Corona virus.
https://www.nature.com/articles/s41467-020-19802-w?fbclid=IwAR0-RMOGRpCv6f6PLAxTjnw8-hNCLqmilbUFxMi2iSZEAefZem4PVBD_mK4
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33113270/
https://corona-ausschuss.de/
https://www.astridstuckelberger.com/
https://www.gavi.org/
WHO insider Dr. Astrid Stuckelberger- interviewed on Jerm Warfare:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/NpUJRvPWVEHt/
Worse Than the Disease? Reviewing Some Possible Unintended Consequences of the mRNA Vaccines Against COVID-19:
https://ijvtpr.com/index.php/IJVTPR/article/view/23/49
https://www.bitchute.com/video/mwb0kyB8MOAN/
Statement by twenty one of Israel’s most decorated scientists and doctors:
https://www.pecc.org.il/docs/call%20to%20suspend%20vaccination%20eng.pdf?fbclid=IwAR3Afq5Lzh6Q5ObE-oJTd7Kj1W9nfgQ3Px30GHiAXYhR-0LReAlWDb93tLc
WHO whistleblower:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/dhLh1nMyuEOv/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/s8ywf3Y47oZ4/
https://rumble.com/vivkrl-astrid-stuckelberger-who-whistleblower-vaccines-as-a-bioweapon-to-depopulat.html
LESS
Category None
Sensitivity Normal - Content that is suitable for ages 16 and over
Keywords
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