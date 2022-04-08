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Farmers Speaking out and It's Serious
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1206 views • April 08, 2022
Something my dad mentioned to me. He's worked in agricultural industry for over forty years. This year farmers are being offered five times the value of their crops to destroy them. They're also being told by the federal government, they will not receive subsidies for farming if they refuse to destroy their crops. That means the farmer cannot afford to provide you with food based upon the taxes the government is levying on them, if the government in turn doesn't give him back the money to provide you with food.
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