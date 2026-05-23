The Tabernacle Formation and Spiritual Warfare Part 1: Introduction

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Sign up for my newsletter: https://dashboard.mailerlite.com/forms/1500898/154376834517042960/share
My commentary on the 2026 Bamidbar torah portion.
Other videos cited:
The Transition From the Law/Torah to Jesus/Yeshua - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NsqcueTtH5o
Bible verses covered:
Numbers 1:1-3, 51-52; 2:1-5, 7, 9; 3:17, 23, 29, 35, 38
Picture source:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bemidbar_(parashah)
Donations: paypal.me/hthrun
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/hthrun
Twitter: https://twitter.com/ThrunHenry
USA.life: https://usa.life/hthrun
MeWe: https://mewe.com/i/henrythrun
Telegram: https://t.me/hthrun
Blue Sky: https://bsky.app/profile/hthrun.bsky.social
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hthrun