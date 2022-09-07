BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

#AskJordan 26 #SmokingSection #ibor
Poolskate58
Poolskate58
0 follower
Follow
0
Share
Report
9 views • September 07, 2022

#Happiness https://blurtlatam.com/ibor/@cleanenergygarro/happiness 🖖


#AskJordan 25 ABIF 4.1 Time Magazine Cover & Quantum Time Travelers https://rumble.com/v1i6d61-askjordan-25-abif-4.1-time-magazine-cover-and-quantum-time-travelers.html

🖖



#AskJordan 24 ABIF 3.1 Electric Universe & Quantum Entanglement Controlled Opposition https://blurtlatam.com/ibor/@cleanenergygarro/askjordan-24-abif-3-1-electric-universe-and-quantum-entanglement-controlled-opposition

🖖





#Live on Turntable.FM https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eimPx85me70 QE_Comms Dojo: https://blurtlatam.com/ibor/@cleanenergygarro/live-on-turntable-fm

🖖

#SAFIREsitrep


Fred Ward Youtube Account 2 Strikes & Suspended 2 weeks


Garro@ Clean Energy Disruption is Publicly Blocked on Telegram Indefinately...


Hive is still Wallet Blocked


Steemit is Still Wallet Blocked


GETTR Shadow Banned/Blacklisted from day 1...


TruthSocial Shadow Banned/Blacklisted from day 1...


Twitter Shadow Banned/Blacklisted from day 1...


MEWE Least Shadow Banned Platform in the 'Normie' field of social media platforms


GAB Least Shadow Banned Platform in the 'FAR Right' field of social media platforms



Turntable.FM Open Source & Freedom of Speech Strong~!


TipMeACoffee Open Source & Freedom of Speech Strong~!


BLURT Open Source & Freedom of Speech Strong~!


BLURTLATAM Open Source & Freedom of Speech Strong~! (Twice as good as regular Blurt interface due to Automated posting cross platform to Steemit)



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ykJ8LLFAvQw

#Live on http://Turntable.FM QE_Comms Dojo: https://blurtlatam.com/ibor/@cleanenergygarro/live-on-turntable-fm

🖖

Keywords
qanonqwwg1wgajordansather
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The AI Acceleration Paradox: Why Local Intelligence Is the Only Defense Against Permission Control

The AI Acceleration Paradox: Why Local Intelligence Is the Only Defense Against Permission Control

Mike Adams
The Faraday ballistic shield backpack: Essential emergency protection for the modern world

The Faraday ballistic shield backpack: Essential emergency protection for the modern world

HRS Editors
Germany Approves Nearly $1 Billion in Arms Exports to Israel, Der Spiegel Reports

Germany Approves Nearly $1 Billion in Arms Exports to Israel, Der Spiegel Reports

Garrison Vance
Study: Screens are corroding teens&#8217; belief in a healthy life

Study: Screens are corroding teens’ belief in a healthy life

Ava Grace
The hidden power of puttering: How small, unstructured movements can transform your health and happiness

The hidden power of puttering: How small, unstructured movements can transform your health and happiness

Patrick Lewis
Prolonged Sitting Linked to 9% Higher Cancer Death Risk per Hour, Study Finds

Prolonged Sitting Linked to 9% Higher Cancer Death Risk per Hour, Study Finds

Morgan S. Verity
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy