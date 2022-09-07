AskJordan 26 #SmokingSection #ibor

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#Happiness https://blurtlatam.com/ibor/@cleanenergygarro/happiness 🖖
#AskJordan 25 ABIF 4.1 Time Magazine Cover & Quantum Time Travelers https://rumble.com/v1i6d61-askjordan-25-abif-4.1-time-magazine-cover-and-quantum-time-travelers.html
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#AskJordan 24 ABIF 3.1 Electric Universe & Quantum Entanglement Controlled Opposition https://blurtlatam.com/ibor/@cleanenergygarro/askjordan-24-abif-3-1-electric-universe-and-quantum-entanglement-controlled-opposition
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#Live on Turntable.FM https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eimPx85me70 QE_Comms Dojo: https://blurtlatam.com/ibor/@cleanenergygarro/live-on-turntable-fm
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#SAFIREsitrep
Fred Ward Youtube Account 2 Strikes & Suspended 2 weeks
Garro@ Clean Energy Disruption is Publicly Blocked on Telegram Indefinately...
Hive is still Wallet Blocked
Steemit is Still Wallet Blocked
GETTR Shadow Banned/Blacklisted from day 1...
TruthSocial Shadow Banned/Blacklisted from day 1...
Twitter Shadow Banned/Blacklisted from day 1...
MEWE Least Shadow Banned Platform in the 'Normie' field of social media platforms
GAB Least Shadow Banned Platform in the 'FAR Right' field of social media platforms
Turntable.FM Open Source & Freedom of Speech Strong~!
TipMeACoffee Open Source & Freedom of Speech Strong~!
BLURT Open Source & Freedom of Speech Strong~!
BLURTLATAM Open Source & Freedom of Speech Strong~! (Twice as good as regular Blurt interface due to Automated posting cross platform to Steemit)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ykJ8LLFAvQw
#Live on http://Turntable.FM QE_Comms Dojo: https://blurtlatam.com/ibor/@cleanenergygarro/live-on-turntable-fm
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