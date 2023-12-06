Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Colorado GOP Leadership Stalling County Appointments For MONTHS!
channel image
LibertyDaily.News
2 Subscribers
12 views
Published 15 hours ago

Dave Williams, GOP State Chair is looking like quite the RINO

If you want to know why the Republican party isn't working I think I'm onto something here. If you want it to work, give this guy a call or give me a call and ask me how you can support my efforts to get Costilla County Colorado some PATRIOT Representation, and hopefully turn Colorado RED in 2024!

719-377-5985 Text ME ANYTIME!

Or Follow up on X https://x.com/LDN_Social

Keywords
stop the stealrepublican nominationcolorado gop

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket