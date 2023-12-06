Colorado GOP Leadership Stalling County Appointments For MONTHS!

Dave Williams, GOP State Chair is looking like quite the RINO
If you want to know why the Republican party isn't working I think I'm onto something here. If you want it to work, give this guy a call or give me a call and ask me how you can support my efforts to get Costilla County Colorado some PATRIOT Representation, and hopefully turn Colorado RED in 2024!
719-377-5985 Text ME ANYTIME!
Or Follow up on X https://x.com/LDN_Social
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.