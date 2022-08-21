Doctors vs pharmacists in Paxlovid-Lagevrio cash and power grab. MVI_6869

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As reported in Western Australia’s The Sunday Times’ August 14th edition on page 7, the Australian Pharmacy Guild and the Royal Australian College of General Practitioners are having a dummy-spitting fight over the right to prescribe/dispense Paxlovid and Lagevrio to the Australian populace. A stomach-turning example of two entitled groups fighting over the spoils of taxpayer-funded drugs that do more harm than good.
Disclaimer: This video and description are not medical advice: I am not a doctor. Consult a medical professional on what is best for you in regard to the matters raised here.