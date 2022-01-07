© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
BREAKING... Tennis Australia EXPOSED for banning Novak Djokovic support signs! Censorship in Tennis!
Follow
2
Share
Report
252 views • January 07, 2022
Djokovic stands for humanity. Actions speak louder…
Tennis Australia, who are embroiled in a heavy scandal surrounding their handling of the Novak Djokovic imprisonment, now have a new scandal on their hands!
Novak Djokovic is being used as a political pawn in a now fascist state — committing human rights abuses against its own citizens daily, all under the guise of “rules”.
NOVAK'S MOTHER SLAMS AUSTRALIA saying: "..for me this is really outrage, this is scandal I mean worldwide." Some attitude here, and everyone in Belgrade supports Novak.
She claims her son is being treated ‘like a prisoner’ inside his detention hotel in Melbourne and has complained that the facility is ‘dirty’ and has ‘bugs’.
Novak Djokovic’s dad:
“This isn’t a battle for Serbia and Novak. This is a battle for 7 billion people.
They want to subdue us, they want us all on our knees. It won’t fly.”
THIS MUST BE SHARED, THE WORLD NEEDS TO KNOW WHAT IS GOING ON
Tennis Australia, who are embroiled in a heavy scandal surrounding their handling of the Novak Djokovic imprisonment, now have a new scandal on their hands!
Novak Djokovic is being used as a political pawn in a now fascist state — committing human rights abuses against its own citizens daily, all under the guise of “rules”.
NOVAK'S MOTHER SLAMS AUSTRALIA saying: "..for me this is really outrage, this is scandal I mean worldwide." Some attitude here, and everyone in Belgrade supports Novak.
She claims her son is being treated ‘like a prisoner’ inside his detention hotel in Melbourne and has complained that the facility is ‘dirty’ and has ‘bugs’.
Novak Djokovic’s dad:
“This isn’t a battle for Serbia and Novak. This is a battle for 7 billion people.
They want to subdue us, they want us all on our knees. It won’t fly.”
THIS MUST BE SHARED, THE WORLD NEEDS TO KNOW WHAT IS GOING ON
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.