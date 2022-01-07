BREAKING... Tennis Australia EXPOSED for banning Novak Djokovic support signs! Censorship in Tennis!

Djokovic stands for humanity. Actions speak louder…

Tennis Australia, who are embroiled in a heavy scandal surrounding their handling of the Novak Djokovic imprisonment, now have a new scandal on their hands!



Novak Djokovic is being used as a political pawn in a now fascist state — committing human rights abuses against its own citizens daily, all under the guise of “rules”.



NOVAK'S MOTHER SLAMS AUSTRALIA saying: "..for me this is really outrage, this is scandal I mean worldwide." Some attitude here, and everyone in Belgrade supports Novak.



She claims her son is being treated ‘like a prisoner’ inside his detention hotel in Melbourne and has complained that the facility is ‘dirty’ and has ‘bugs’.



Novak Djokovic’s dad:

“This isn’t a battle for Serbia and Novak. This is a battle for 7 billion people.

They want to subdue us, they want us all on our knees. It won’t fly.”



THIS MUST BE SHARED, THE WORLD NEEDS TO KNOW WHAT IS GOING ON