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Check out the Ho ! And Two very Smart Men filled with wisdom, knowledge, and perspective have a discussion about the Cabal attacking and kiling our Children among other topics.
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26 views • March 11, 2022
You most likely recognize the thumbnail picture of the HO. Remember when " Long Dong Willie Brown from San Francisco, I think he was Mayor at that time. When he dated her and the word was she slept her way to the top. Yes Willie rode her like that Pig in the Deliverance Movie that we all loved. Make her aqueel Willie ! Ride Em Cowboy. Go Deep !
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