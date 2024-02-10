Updates for Greta! – The true climate killers

Little Greta gets some extra tutoring by Kla.TV founder Ivo Sasek ... because the same masterminds who are imposing ever more expensive particulate filters on us to “save our health and climate”, and who are taking cows away from farmers because they fart too much, are putting MILLIONS OF TONS of aluminum particulate matter as well as all sorts of other highly toxic nano-cocktails into our air. The same masterminds abused our ionosphere with military HAARP facilities to trigger various earthquakes, droughts, storms, floods, etc. While Wikipedia & Co. stubbornly deny this, geoengineering patents openly admit that HAARP facilities in combination with millions of tons of nano-cocktails can even trigger tsunamis and damage any kind of climate.