Whistleblower Movement Tries to Save People Harmed by the CCP

https://gnews.org/post/p1jpm54cc

In a GETTR video on September 8th, Miles Guo recalled his experiences dealing with top levels of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) cadres back in Communist China. At that time, he had to be very careful and pretend to be a CCP comrade. Now, he is blessed to be able to speak the truth openly and freely without fear. The contrast between them reflects the evil of the CCP and the goodness of the Whistleblower Movement.

