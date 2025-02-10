HTS Attacks North Lebanon, Israel Provides Air Cover.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Laith Marouf & Hadi Hotait were the only journalists at the scene of battle between Wahhabi death-squads invading from Syria, & local Clan forces defending north Lebanon. Watch this report, which includes an interview with Ali H Mourad who hails from the area, to understand what is happening in north Lebanon, & why now.
Camera: Laith/Hadi
Montage: Hadi Hotait
Filmed on: 8/2/2025
Donate/Watch/Share elsewhere👇