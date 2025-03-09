End-Time Warfare: Angels, Demons, and Prophecy-CHARLES LAWSON BIBLE SERMON-MARCH 9 2025

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
God Used Daniel the Prophet to Teach Us Strong Truths. Daniel Saw Strong, Successive Kingdoms Coming in the Future. Daniel 12 Tells Us That Knowledge Shall Be Increased, and We See in Today's World the Speed in Which Technology is Advancing. The Worlds of Genetics, AI, and Spirits (UFOs) Are Rapidly Increasing with Knowledge. We are on the Cusp of the Second Coming of Christ. Our Battle is Spiritual, Prayer is Our Weapon and We Must be Well Equipped with Scripture. Stay Focused and Keep Your Eyes on Jerusalem.