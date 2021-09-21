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Fauci on Bloomberg TV, Early 2019, Commenting on Maintaining Good Health and Even On the Masks
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10 views • September 21, 2021
Fauci laughs about wearing masks; saying avoid paranoid aspects. Good diet, don't smoke, don't drink, exercise, and get good sleep. Normal, low tech, healthy things is the best thing you can do to stay health.
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