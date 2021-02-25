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Up Yours! China Forced U.S. Diplomats to Take Covid Anal Swab Tests
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71 views • February 25, 2021
Today on TruNews, we discuss the medical sodomy the Communist Chinese have committed against State Department officials, while the Biden Administration reimagines U.S. foreign policy related to Israel and Saudi Arabia. We also detail the attempt being made to strip Uncle Joe of his power to launch nuclear weapons, and the undiscovered dangers of the bear that hides in the outhouse. Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart, Edward Szall. Airdate 02/25/2021
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