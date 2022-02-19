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2/18/2022 Miles Guo: Putin has led Xi Jinping to the path of his demise! Putin’s plan of “one stone three birds” – Let Xi take the chance to invade Taiwan and kick the CCP out of the game over the Ukraine issue, while Russia can take control of Europe by using Nord Stream 2 when the EU is in chaos