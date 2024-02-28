Maverck News Spcial: Canadian Election Prelude - Durham By-Election Candidates Debate

#durham, #oshawa, #by-election, #politics,

Maverick News Special Broadcast:





Durham Ontario By-Election All Candidates Forum:





Join us for a lively discussion which begins with questions from our panel of journalists. Topics will cover both local and national issues. The entire country is watching this by-election as Canada faces challenges on the economic front, technological change, and wars in Ukraine and Gaza.





Meet the Candidates:





Grant AbrahamConfirmedUnited Party of Canada (UP)(742) 988-7227WebsiteGrant Abraham





Chris BorgiaConfirmedNew Democratic Party

WebsiteChris Borgia





Patricia ConlinConfirmedPeople's Party of Canada(289) 276-8115WebsitePatricia Conlin





Pranay GuntiConfirmedIndependent(905) 431-9507WebsitePranay Gunti





Jamil JivaniConfirmedConservative Party of Canada(365) 300-5507WebsiteJamil Jivani





Kevin MacKenzieConfirmedGreen Party of Canada





Khalid QureshiConfirmedCentrist Party of Canada(416) 938-8264WebsiteKhalid Qureshi

Robert RockConfirmedLiberal Party of Canada(905) 434-3393WebsiteRobert Rock





Adam SmithConfirmedParti Rhinocéros Party

WebsiteAdam Smith





Join the conversation and call in to ask your own questions during the second half of the broadcast: Call The Maverick News Hotline: 1-319-527-6770.





JOIN US BY WEBCAM: meet.google.com/mvr-jjry-boy





