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ROUND TABLE II: WITH PROF. DOLORES CAHILL, ROS NEALON-COOK & RICARDO BOSI
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112 views • October 12, 2021
𝙁𝙪𝙡𝙡 𝙄𝙣𝙩𝙚𝙧𝙫𝙞𝙚𝙬 . . . . .An awakening Interview for All
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.𝑰𝒏𝒕𝒆𝒓𝒗𝒊𝒆𝒘: 𝟏𝟎 𝑶𝒄𝒕𝒐𝒃𝒆𝒓 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏
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𝘚𝘰𝘶𝘳𝘤𝘦 :
Credit & Appreciation To:. Professor Dolores Cahill - Ros Nealon-Cook & Ricardo Bosi
.
.𝑰𝒏𝒕𝒆𝒓𝒗𝒊𝒆𝒘: 𝟏𝟎 𝑶𝒄𝒕𝒐𝒃𝒆𝒓 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏
.
𝘚𝘰𝘶𝘳𝘤𝘦 :
Credit & Appreciation To:. Professor Dolores Cahill - Ros Nealon-Cook & Ricardo Bosi
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