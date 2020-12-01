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Detoxify your body! So many health benefits about wheatgrass!
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42 views • December 01, 2020
Wheatgrass juice is healthy, full of benefits, and delicious. In this video Vaughn Berkeley will be showing you how he makes wheatgrass juice and his funny story that goes with it! Make sure to watch this video till the end to hear his funny story! 😂😂
*View this video at https://berkeleychefs.com/a-funny-story-about-wheatgrass/
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▶ ~ Please watch ~ 3 BENEFITS OF DRAGON FRUIT and how to prepare it: https://youtu.be/CDg6XGwZ3cI
If you like this video leave us a comment below about what you want us to make!
Thanks for your support and encouragement and don't forget to share it with others!
*View this video at https://berkeleychefs.com/a-funny-story-about-wheatgrass/
▶ Make sure to subscribe and hit the bell🔔: https://berkeleychefs.com/subscribetochannel
▶ Join our list: https:berkeleychefs.com/jointhelist
▶ ~ Please watch ~ 3 BENEFITS OF DRAGON FRUIT and how to prepare it: https://youtu.be/CDg6XGwZ3cI
If you like this video leave us a comment below about what you want us to make!
Thanks for your support and encouragement and don't forget to share it with others!
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