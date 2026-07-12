Martus for Truth: Despicable Behavior

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I am understanding of the circumstances surrounding my late recording of this episode. Had I not waited I would have missed the biggest news of the week, the sudden passing of Senator Lindsey Graham at age 71. The behavior in response does not make me proud of my fellow citizens.
#SuddenDeath, #CalledHome, #TrustInGod