HARRY SCOTT, Sworn In For The State, 186th To Testify

HARRY SCOTT, sworn for the State in rebuttal at the Trial of Leo Frank in the Fulton County Superior Court of Atlanta Georgia in August 1913 (Testimony Portion From July 28 - August 21, 1913; Closing Arguments August 21-25, 1913)

I picked up cord in the basement when I went through there with Mr. Frank. Lee's shirt had no color on it, excepting that of blood. I got the information as to Conley's being able to write from Mc Worth when I returned to Atlanta. As to the conversation Black and I had, with Mr. Frank about Darley, Mr. Frank said Darley was the soul of honor and that we had the wrong man; that there was no use in inquiring about Darley and he knew Darley could not be responsible for such an act. I told him that we had good information to the effect that Darley had been associating with other girls in the factory; that he was a married man and had a family. Mr. Frank didn't seem to know anything about that. He said it was a peculiar thing for a man in Mr. Darley's position to be associating with factory employees, if he was doing it.

CROSS EXAMINATION.

We left after about two hours interview.