観ておいた方が良いことX ～ 日本人は？

罪のない子供たちに対し残虐な犯罪を犯した人々の名前が全世界に知られるでしょう。リストが公開されるまで多くの犠牲が払われた。真実を語ったアイザック・カッピー（5:21以降ご覧下さい）はじめ多くの関係者が死に追いやられた事も忘れないで下さい。
https://twitter.com/SpartaJustice/status/1742663916826542360
■常連の「あきひと」はどこですか？
『 封印されていない約1,000ページに及ぶジェフリー・エプスタイン文書が公開されました。ビル・クリントンの記載がありました。 』【以下リスト】
https://courtlistener.com/docket/4355835/giuffre-v-maxwell/?filed_after=&filed_before=&entry_gte=&entry_lte=&order_by=desc
BBCオンラインはトム・ハンクスの真実を簡潔に報じた
https://twitter.com/JackStr42679640/status/1737614978029695084
こんなものではない。皆がよく知る"大量の"政治家、芸能人、マスコミ関係者、その他、企業役員/オーナー、そして王室、皇族、,,
フェイクニュースはエプスタインリストに載っている人々を守っていた
https://twitter.com/SantaSurfing/status/1742621580159754647
