Journalist just Arrived to Document the latest Israeli Massacre in Gaza - Found out 15 of his Family Members are Victims
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published 16 hours ago

"Journalist @azaizamotaz9 just arrived to document the latest Israeli massacre in Gaza only to find out the victims are 15 of his family members.

Israel’s extermination campaign in action."

https://twitter.com/dancohen3000/status/171246326784557060

