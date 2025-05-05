Russian Donkeys vs Ukrainian Drones

To jam enemy drones, Russian forces are reportedly using donkeys to carry electronic warfare systems as modern warfare meets old-school ingenuity — Ukrainian media

As the saying goes, 'All's fair in love and war'

George Simion: Romania's MAGA moment?

The politician HAS MADE IT to the Romanian presidential runoff by obtaining 40% of the vote. What are his political leanings?

🔸Not by elections alone

The leader of the right-wing Alliance for the Union of Romanians party seeks “TO RESTORE CONSTITUTIONAL ORDER” in Romania.

“I have a single objective: to give back to the Romanian people what was taken from them,” Simion noted after casting his ballot.

🔸Georgescu-friendly

The politician dubs himself “more moderate” than independent presidential candidate Calin Georgescu who was earlier BARRED from the elections.

Simion shares Georgescu’s aversion to what he calls “Brussels’ unelected bureaucrats.”

🔸Playing hardball with EU and Ukraine

Simion accuses EU officials of interfering in Romania's elections as he pledges to restore his country's “dignity” within the bloc.

He says “no” to sending military aid to Ukraine and wants Romania to reduce support for Ukrainian refugees.

🔸MAGA Romanian-style?

An avid Trump fan, Simion makes it clear he wants to become Romania's “MAGA president” and make history of the country.

Making Romania great again apparently means helping it “RETURN TO DEMOCRACY” and ensure the rule of law, according to the politician.

🔸Fan of Meloni

Simion is known for praising Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni as a political hero and calling for the “Melonization” of Europe.

“Believe me, there will be a Simionization as well,” the politician claims.