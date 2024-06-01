🚨🟢Martyr Izz El-Din Al-Qassam Brigades - today detailing the Specifics of the Tunnel Operation in Jabalia that Led to the Killing, Wounding, and Capture of Zionist Soldiers 🔻

🚨🟢 A subtitled version of the video released by Martyr Izz El-Din Al-Qassam Brigades today detailing the specifics of the operation in Jabalia that led to the killing, wounding, and capture of zionist soldiers.
