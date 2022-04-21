Mind Your Language - ¡Aprende Español! (2009, DS)

Mind Your Language - Apprende Espanol is an educational game developed by British company Spiral House and published by Spanish company Virgin Play via their label V.2 Play. It was only released in Europe.



The game teaches Spanish via various mini games. The user's language can be chosen from English, German, French, Spanish, Portogese and Italian.



You start the game by creating an avatar. If you have played another language course from the same series, you can import your avatar via a code. You then navigate through a school where different people will give information or offer to play a mini game. Mini games will instruct you on certain word or grammar, then you play several rounds, for example a spelling game, in order to earn words. Once you have enough words, you can do a test with several teachers in the school in order to rise to the next level.