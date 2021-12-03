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Sound Money Movement About To Explode
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70 views • December 03, 2021
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The evolution of money and the ever-increasing importance of sound money is not just important to understand from a financial standpoint, but from a societal perspective as well.
Many of the societal and political issues we are currently experiencing can be credited at least partially to decades of monetary debasement and poorly managed monetary policy.
Join David Morgan and the Economic Ninja in a chat about the Economy, Precious Metals Crypto and Food Shortages.
Watch this video on Sound Money Movement About To Explode, then please share with your friends and family on social media and use the caption Sound Money Movement About To Explode
Market Analysis/Investing/Trading Methods At TheMorganReport.com | http://www.themorganreport.com/join
The evolution of money and the ever-increasing importance of sound money is not just important to understand from a financial standpoint, but from a societal perspective as well.
Many of the societal and political issues we are currently experiencing can be credited at least partially to decades of monetary debasement and poorly managed monetary policy.
Join David Morgan and the Economic Ninja in a chat about the Economy, Precious Metals Crypto and Food Shortages.
Watch this video on Sound Money Movement About To Explode, then please share with your friends and family on social media and use the caption Sound Money Movement About To Explode
Market Analysis/Investing/Trading Methods At TheMorganReport.com | http://www.themorganreport.com/join
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