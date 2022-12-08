Warmongers CONFRONTED By Journalist At National Press Club Event

https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=6464267.2f6970



The Jimmy Dore Show

Dec 8, 2022

During a recent symposium at the National Press Club about the prosecution of Julian Assange, The Grayzone reporter Max Blumenthal asked DC attorney and Assange critic Mark Zaid whether prosecutors should really be depending on testimony from an admitted pedophile and liar like Sigurdur Ingi Thordarson, who has since recanted his allegations, to convict Assange. Jimmy plays a video of the interaction and then he and Max discuss the weaselly way Zaid attempts to dodge the question and suggests that Assange will get a fair trial in the U.S.