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Debunking EVERY Climate Argument With Geologist Tony Heller (MIRRORED)
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2838 views • December 05, 2019
Debunking EVERY Climate Argument With Geologist Tony Heller (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from Bitchute channel The Red Elephants at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/rIBP8vKVf0M/
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Category News & Politics
Sensitivity Normal - Content that is suitable for ages 16 and over
Mirrored from Bitchute channel The Red Elephants at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/rIBP8vKVf0M/
✅Donate on Subscribe-star: https://www.subscribestar.com/vincent-james
✅Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/TheRedElephants
✅Send a tip on Streamlabs: https://streamlabs.com/theredelephants1/tip
✅Get Food Supply with 25 yr shelf-life: http://www.prepare...
MORE
Category News & Politics
Sensitivity Normal - Content that is suitable for ages 16 and over
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