FCG Church Personalized Weekly Proclamation: Isaiah 58:13-14, GOD'S SABBATH PROMISE, 20220806

FCG Church Personalized Weekly Proclamation: OUR GOD PROMISES A RIDE ON THE SKIES AND A FEAST FOR KEEPING HIS SABBATH: Isaiah 58:13-14, SABBATH: 7th Day of the Week, August 6, 2022

O my Gracious, Merciful, Almighty, Heavenly, Glorious, and Holy Father! Hallowed be Your Blessed Name! Thank You for the Atoning Blood Sacrifice that Your Begotten SON, my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ paid to redeem me. Faithful Father, Your Covenant through Prophet Isaiah commands me that:

13 “If I keep my feet from traveling or working unduly on the Sabbath, from doing my own pleasure on Your Holy Day, and call the Sabbath a divine and sacred delight, the Holy Day of my EL-SHADDAI, the LORD GOD ALMIGHTY honorable, and shall honor You, my EL-ELYON, the MOST HIGH GOD by not doing my own pleasures nor going on my own business ways, nor speaking my own idle words,

14 Then I shall delight myself in You, my ADONAI, JEHOVAH; and You, my ELOHIM, the LORD GOD will cause me to ride on the skies over the earth, and feed me with the promised inheritance of Father Jacob. For the mouth of my JEHOVAH MEKADDESH, the LORD GOD my SANCTIFIER has spoken it.” Amen!

Thank You, Holy Father, for Your Sabbath Promise, and for answering my prayers in the Blessed Name and Righteousness of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ! Amen! (Isaiah 58:13-14, personalized, NKJV