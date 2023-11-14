Exposing the Pre-Tribulation Rapture Pt.2

In Part 1: https://youtu.be/r5aAp7ChYYw ) I give a testimony on how the Devil tried to Harm Me and My Family after I stood on the truth of the Rapture at the 2nd coming. Spiritual Warfare must be discerned, and the Lord's mercy in protecting us. In this video, I expose the truth of the 1830s invention by John Nelson Darby and the Scolfield Notes on the " not appointed to Wrath " false doctrine.