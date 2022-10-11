What Happened After Jesus Was Crucified?

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After His Resurrection, Nothing Affected Jesus!
Patriot Jimmie Schwinn Talks About The Great Awakening Followed By Master Lama Rasaji Sharing Insights Of Historical Documentation That Is Not Shared In Churches.
This Segment Is From The Patriot & Lama Show Episode 48, Crucifixion-Resurrection-Ascension of Christ. You Can Watch The Full Episode Here: https://rasaji.com/the-patriot-lama-show-episode-48-the-crucifixion-resurrection-and-ascension-of-the-christ/
☯️ Want More Peace, Wellness & Abundance? Learn How By Joining For FREE at https://Rasaji.com/Join-Circle-of-Life-Community
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