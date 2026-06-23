China's AI Chokehold: The Critical Metal You've Never Heard Of

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Stay informed on current events, visit www.NaturalNews.com
-China intensified indium export scrutiny, requesting end-user details amid soaring global AI chip demand pressures.
-Producing seventy percent globally, China dominates indium supply; restrictions could disrupt critical technology industries.
-Indium phosphide enables silicon photonics, essential for high-speed AI data centers and advanced networking.
-Export controls tightened supplies, driving indium phosphide wafer prices up 250 percent globally recently.
-Chipmakers seek alternative sources, while governments diversify supplies to reduce dependence on China.
Watch more independent videos at http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport
▶️ Support our mission by shopping at the Health Ranger Store - https://www.healthrangerstore.com
▶️ Check out exclusive deals and special offers at https://rangerdeals.com
▶️ Sign up for our newsletter to stay informed: https://www.naturalnews.com/Readerregistration.html
Watch more exclusive videos here:
🔴 Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
🔴 Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/HealthRangerReport
🔴 Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/naturalnews
Follow us on all our social platforms:
🔴 Telegram: https://t.me/RealHealthRanger
🔴 Parler: https://app.parler.com
🔴 Gab: https://gab.com/NaturalNews
🔴 Brighteon.io: Brighteon.io/HealthRanger
🔴 Brighteon.Social: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger
🔴 USA Life: https://usa.life/naturalnews
🔴 Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/naturalnews
🔴 Truthsocial: https://truthsocial.com/@NaturalNews
🔴 Mewe: https://mewe.com/p/naturalnews
🔴 Telegram: https://t.me/naturalnewsofficial
🔴 Spreely: https://social.spreely.com/NaturalNews
🔴 Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/realhealthrangerstore