President Trump announced the "Medbed."
24 October 1929
24 October 1929
4 days ago

Donald J. Trump / truthsocial

https://truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump/posts/115279524184169598



4/15 大統領令「21世紀の許可技術のアップデート」

https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/2025/04/updating-


=================


医師会・製薬企業はマスメディアを使い「出鱈目だ！」と抵抗するでしょう。

https://t.me/GHZFriedrichMaik/54095


機密解除報告書 – 1982年7月7日「医療技術隠蔽プログラム/ファイル番号77 – 機密」

「臓器が数時間で再生可能であることが一般市民に知れ渡れば、移植、医薬品、治療法の市場全体が消滅するだろう。指示は明確だ。これらの結果は秘密にされるべきである。」


＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝


【🇯🇵時間2025年9月27日 Donald J. Trump Truth Socialより】

※ 日本字幕

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1Fl2fJKy7DY



https://x.com/Sonnie200909/status/1972217079853154325?t=6yodlrvL2Lir5KZthp7H_A&s=19


＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝


表に出てくる【隠されてきた6000件以上の技術】

https://x.com/marico19143032/status/1938669553275601048


ベンジャミン氏

https://x.com/N4er5BANKPkQFQe/status/1895240380473581953


ケーブルが無くなる

https://x.com/mikangumi2011/status/1926140613071630805

viruspcrmedbed
