A round table talk on the dangers of Fish Oils

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr. Pompa and others discuss whether fish oils dangerous or not. This is a hot and polarizing topic. This is a roundtable dedicated to the concept of supplemental oils - from fish to plant-based, this group of experts will sort the facts from the fiction. Took some questions from the audience live. Educational Purposes only. Do your own research.