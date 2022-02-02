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U.S. Media Attacking Truckers: Canadian Freedom Convoy Framed As "Violent Racists"
The Prisoner
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223 views • February 02, 2022
The Satanic elite want the peasants to wear masks every day and sit quietly home as they conquer our lives and steal the minds of our children.
The trucker revolution in Canada, which is the largest convoy in recorded history, has shown the ruling elite that the frustrations are real, and the rejection of Covid tyranny has teeth. This is why Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has fled the capital.
The elite and their leftwing lapdogs in media have attempted to dismiss the freedom convoy as fascist and racist, and they have even tried to dehumanize the heroes braving freezing weather to field opposition to the Great Reset. Truck convoy organizer Patrick King joins us to unpack this.

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fake newsstew peterspatrick kingfreedom convoy
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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