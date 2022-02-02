U.S. Media Attacking Truckers: Canadian Freedom Convoy Framed As "Violent Racists"

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The trucker revolution in Canada, which is the largest convoy in recorded history, has shown the ruling elite that the frustrations are real, and the rejection of Covid tyranny has teeth. This is why Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has fled the capital.
The elite and their leftwing lapdogs in media have attempted to dismiss the freedom convoy as fascist and racist, and they have even tried to dehumanize the heroes braving freezing weather to field opposition to the Great Reset. Truck convoy organizer Patrick King joins us to unpack this.
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