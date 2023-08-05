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Physical and Spiritual Effects of Fasting / From Sickness to Health - Barbara O'Neil
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134 views • August 05, 2023

Want to experience the benefits of fasting? What can you expect during the different fasting stages? What can we learn about spiritual fasting in the Bible? Discover the physical and spiritual benefits of fasting, what science reveals about fasting, and the best way to support your body through a fast. Fasting is known to trigger healing processes in the body. In this presentation, naturopath Barbara O’Neill also looks at what happens when you fast, and why some people experience remarkable recovery from serious illnesses when fasting. How does fasting help the mind? How does the liver work and how does fasting stimulate liver detoxification? What are the three stages of liver detox during a fast? What’s the best type of juice for fasting? Find out in this fascinating presentation. Learn how to nutritionally support every cell of your body and liver so they can do the work of detoxification while you’re fasting. Find out about the importance fasting in the production of brain derived neurotrophic factor which stimulates the creation of new brain cells. Discover what God says through His prophets about fasting in the Bible and experience the spiritual benefits of fasting. Barbara O’Neill demystifies fasting in this captivating presentation and talks about her own experiences with intermittent fasting. She also shares tips on fasting from her clinical work. Discover the benefits of fasting in this instructive and enlightening episode! Discover more: http://amazingdiscoveries.org/

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healthgodheavenlovejesuschristianlifechurchbabylonnwobeastmarkdeviljudgementrevelationantichristsabbathisreal666lamb144000eternalsicknessdanielarmegedeon
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