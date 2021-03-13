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LLOYDE ENGLAND AND HIS TAXI CAB - HIS TESTIMONY PUT UNDER SCRUTINY (FULL INTERVIEW) EXPOSING 9/11
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172 views • March 13, 2021
Lloyde England Has Always Been an Enigma Regarding 9/11, His Story Has Credence and Yet There Are Certain Issues Which Seem to Have Changed and Morphed Over the Years Creating Red Flags Around His Testimony, Was Lloyde Threatened Along the Way by Intelligence Services ? Does Lloyde Fear for His Life ? This Is an Interesting Interview and Interrogation of Lloyde by a 9/11 Investigator Who Gets Up Close and Personal With Lloyde and Is Even Taken to Lloydes Cab Which He Has Not Touched Since the Day of 9/11 and Investigates Wether Lloydes Testimony Brings More Credence .. Or Raises Even More Red Flags Surrounding the Enigma That Is Lloyde England, 9/11 Buffs Will Thoroughly Enjoy This Video.
REMASTERED: 16:9 Version | 30-Fps
REMASTERED: 16:9 Version | 30-Fps
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