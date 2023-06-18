Pedophiles raped children in Kinsey's sexual “research”!

A rare and disturbing video from the Phil Donahue Show exposing Alfred Kinsey and his team as the sick criminal pedophiles they were. Kinsey is cited as the man who started the “sexual revolution”, the only problem is that his experimental research was pseudoscience and criminal. Nevertheless, today major organizations still praise him as a hero of sexual liberation and cite his “research”.
https://web.archive.org/web/20230618020317/http://www.drjudithreisman.com/archives/Kinsey_Sex_and_Fraud.pdf
