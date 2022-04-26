Utah ICU Nurses Try To Hide Fibrous Clot Coughed Up By Jabbed 32 Year Old

On today’s Dr. Jane Ruby Show, Dr. Jane rips into the Nurses That Stayed, as more and more of them are outwardly admitting that, while they continue to witness killer lung and blood clots, Remdesivir driven deaths, and many other never before seen outcomes of these bioweapon fake vaccines, they are staying for not only paychecks but now it’s for their retirements!! And later Dr. Eli English visits the show to provide a solid introduction on homeopathy so you can get out of the dangerous allopathic-pharmaceutical merry go round. And I’ll take a closer look at the latest news of U.S. food processing & distribution plants spontaneously exploding and burning to the ground. Coincidence or the orchestrated food shortage? This is the Dr. Jane Ruby Show and you’re about to enter TRUTH in MedicineFilterssuck.com (Promo Code: Ruby for extra 10% off)MyPillow.com (Promo Code: Ruby for up to 66% off)Zstacklife.com (Promo Code: RubyDrjaneruby.towergarden.com