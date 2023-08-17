Create New Account
Maui Police BAR EVERYONE From Accessing Damaged Properties, Blaming "The Powers That Be"
The Prisoner
Published 19 hours ago

Maui Cop: "There Are Powers At Be... The Order Has Came Down To SHUT DOWN The Placards"
After waiting many hours, victims and volunteers awaiting access to return to the fire damaged zone were REJECTED by police who are barring EVERYONE from the zone

Mirrored - Tim Truth

