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RT
A 25-meter-wide sinkhole has appeared at the Tierra Amarilla copper mine in Chile. Residents of the nearest settlement are now afraid that similar holes may threaten their homes.
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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1enukj-huge-sinkhole-swallows-road-in-chile.html
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