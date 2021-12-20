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Oppenheimer and Nuclear War
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11 views • December 20, 2021
A mash-up connecting Artificial intelligence with Nuclear (and biological) war. I would recommend watching the "Terminators Love Chess and Weird Science" mash-up for some connecting themes, sub-themes and symbolism.
All of these mash-ups interlace and intertwine on the exoteric and the esoteric level, depending on the viewers eyes and knowledge.
All of these mash-ups interlace and intertwine on the exoteric and the esoteric level, depending on the viewers eyes and knowledge.
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