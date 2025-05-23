Dr. LeGrand - Took Methylene Blue For 30 Days, Here's What Happened

Worldwide Supplier For Methylene Blue USP Grade (99% Purity) Powder: https://www.sacredpurity.com/methyleneblue.html





Join My Methylene Blue Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/methyleneblue





Original Video Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gk-OaJXmhUs

Video Content Creator: https://www.youtube.com/@doctorlegrand





I Took Methylene Blue For 30 Days, Here's What Happened





In this video, Dr. LeGrand is a medical physician and many of his patients kept asking him about Methylene Blue so he decided to take Methylene Blue for 30 days and share his experience with you, he also talks about the best type of Methylene Blue to buy, Methylene Blue safety information and much more.





Check out Sun Fruit Dan’s USA or UK Amazon store to find lists of the best health and healing remedies by clicking here:

(USA) https://www.amazon.com/shop/sunfruitdan (UK) https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/sunfruitdan





Truedark Biohack Blue Light Blocking Glasses Website (USE THIS COUPON TO GET 10% OFF: CCSFD10): https://bit.ly/2FcMRiS





The Shoes I Wear:

Vibram Men's V Running Shoe - https://amzn.to/2veKfeE

Vibram Men's KSO EVO Five Finger Shoes - https://amzn.to/2GFlmMY





The Supplements I Use:

Thorne Research - Multi-Vitamin Elite - https://amzn.to/2UyUb1T

Allmax Creatine Monohydrate: https://amzn.to/2snm2nm

Magnesium Glycinate - https://amzn.to/3QdFxHh

Flameout® Omega-3 Fish Oil - https://amzn.to/2REUeno



