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Antifa Terrorists Destroy Security Camera
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35 views • July 09, 2020
This is what antifa rioters have been systemically doing to the security cameras in downtown. They climb up and use weapons to destroy them. @MultCoSO is asking for help in identifying this vandal: https://t.co/Q6QX6EtL1A
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